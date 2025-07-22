Signaturefd LLC Raises Stock Position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 554.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GPK stock opened at $22.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.71. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.62.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

