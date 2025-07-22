Signaturefd LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 109.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 36,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of New York Times by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NYT. Wall Street Zen raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

New York Times Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE NYT opened at $53.31 on Tuesday. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $44.83 and a twelve month high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.99 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Times news, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $224,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. This trade represents a 13.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Stories

