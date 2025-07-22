Signaturefd LLC Sells 142 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 82.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target (down from $135.00) on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.29.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $94.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 24.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

