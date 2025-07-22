Signaturefd LLC Sells 327 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Signaturefd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on J shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised Jacobs Solutions from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.38.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $137.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.23 and a twelve month high of $156.31.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.