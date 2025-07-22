Signaturefd LLC Sells 722 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $4,952,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 854,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,092,000 after buying an additional 15,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $35,662,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $1,326,000. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 6,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $132,590.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 236,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,532,164.82. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 1,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $29,126.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,230,374.40. The trade was a 2.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $177,028. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BXMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Price Performance

NYSE BXMT opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.79 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.17. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $21.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -408.70%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

See Also

