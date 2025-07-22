Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in shares of Banco De Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Banco De Chile were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BCH. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,494,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Banco De Chile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,033,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 863.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 132,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 440,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after purchasing an additional 117,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Banco De Chile by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 213,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 109,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Banco De Chile Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE BCH opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. Banco De Chile has a 52-week low of $22.06 and a 52-week high of $31.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Banco De Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

About Banco De Chile



Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

