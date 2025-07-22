Signaturefd LLC Trims Position in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Kirby by 295.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 253 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Kirby by 147.2% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 351 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Kirby Trading Up 0.1%

Kirby stock opened at $115.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Kirby Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.94 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The shipping company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. Kirby had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $785.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

