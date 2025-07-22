Signaturefd LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 155,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.7% in the first quarter. Hara Capital LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 197,885.2% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 22,055,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,989,000 after buying an additional 22,044,407 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.6% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 231,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 94,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, EVP Matthew Shields sold 6,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $105,626.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,989 shares in the company, valued at $170,012.78. This represents a 38.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $16.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.87.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 45.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.71.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

