SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) EVP Kelli Keough Sells 10,267 Shares

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $223,820.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 245,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,345,360. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kelli Keough also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Kelli Keough sold 10,267 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $156,263.74.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Kelli Keough sold 11,520 shares of SoFi Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total value of $154,137.60.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.39. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $763.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOFI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.78.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Further Reading

