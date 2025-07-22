SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised SolarEdge Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, July 14th. Northland Capmk raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.92.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Up 8.3%

SEDG opened at $28.83 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $31.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.62.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.12. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative net margin of 182.81% and a negative return on equity of 127.53%. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.90) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post -4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 60.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.