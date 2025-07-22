SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stake Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,183 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $9,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPTN. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SpartanNash by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 42,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $426,000. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. SpartanNash Company has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31. The firm has a market cap of $899.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 0.44.

SpartanNash Announces Dividend

SpartanNash ( NASDAQ:SPTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpartanNash Company will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently -275.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.90 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

