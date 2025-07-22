SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 2,510.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,706 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.38% of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 4,666.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF during the first quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:SHE opened at $124.87 on Tuesday. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF has a 1 year low of $98.95 and a 1 year high of $126.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.86.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.