SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) Position Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 349,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,601 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $9,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stadion Money Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stadion Money Management LLC now owns 759,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7,488.8% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 15,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,205,000 after acquiring an additional 134,776 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPIP opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.83. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $26.47.

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

