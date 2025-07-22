SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Critical Review

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Free Report) and McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SSP Group and McDonald’s”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSP Group $4.35 billion 0.40 $34.75 million N/A N/A McDonald’s $25.92 billion 8.16 $8.22 billion $11.33 26.09

Volatility & Risk

McDonald’s has higher revenue and earnings than SSP Group.

SSP Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McDonald’s has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of McDonald’s shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SSP Group and McDonald’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSP Group N/A N/A N/A McDonald’s 31.75% -195.27% 15.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SSP Group and McDonald’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSP Group 1 1 1 1 2.50 McDonald’s 2 13 14 0 2.41

McDonald’s has a consensus price target of $322.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.92%. Given McDonald’s’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe McDonald’s is more favorable than SSP Group.

Summary

McDonald’s beats SSP Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants. SSP Group plc was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K. The International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate segment consists of developmental licensee and affiliate markets in the McDonald’s system. The firm’s products include Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, several chicken sandwiches, Chicken McNuggets, wraps, McDonald’s Fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, McFlurry desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, pies, soft drinks, coffee, McCafe beverages, and other beverages. The company was founded by Raymond Albert Kroc on April 15, 1955, and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

