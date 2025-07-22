Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,994 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $9,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 689.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STRL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $247.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.27. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.50 and a 1-year high of $255.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 10,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total value of $2,097,613.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,498 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,156.84. This represents a 38.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.87, for a total transaction of $790,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 29,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,621,379.05. The trade was a 10.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

