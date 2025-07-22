Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) Position Reduced by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,868 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montchanin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of STC opened at $58.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $65.52. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $56.39 and a 12-month high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.50 million. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,090.09. This trade represents a 5.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Stewart Information Services from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

