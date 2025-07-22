Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,010 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $8,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Sippican Capital Advisors increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 17,984 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 25,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.21 and a 12 month high of $83.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.14. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.72.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $93.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYBT shares. Piper Sandler set a $81.00 price target on Stock Yards Bancorp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens raised their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stock Yards Bancorp from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael Croce sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $315,946.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,676. This represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura L. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,412. This trade represents a 21.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,296,210 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

See Also

