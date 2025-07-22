Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 4.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sun Life Financial by 19.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5,676.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 32,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 32,411 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,202,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,385,000 after acquiring an additional 77,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut shares of Sun Life Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

SLF opened at $61.65 on Tuesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $66.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.92 and a 200-day moving average of $59.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a $0.6332 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 64.89%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

