Susquehanna Boosts Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target to $76.00

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nextracker from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nextracker in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Fox Advisors lowered Nextracker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Nextracker from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nextracker from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nextracker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.05.

Nextracker stock opened at $61.53 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.81. Nextracker has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $67.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.25.

In other news, COO Nicholas Marco Miller sold 5,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $320,304.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,744,400. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO David P. Bennett sold 9,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $539,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 124,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,853,825. This trade represents a 7.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,476 shares of company stock worth $12,169,880 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 703.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 796.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nextracker by 448.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Nextracker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

