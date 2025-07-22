Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL) Trading Up 51.9% – Should You Buy?

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Free Report) shot up 51.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. 1,326 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Symbolic Logic in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53.

Symbolic Logic, Inc, a research and development organization, focuses on developing proprietary algorithms that model and predict behaviour of dynamic systems. It is also developing a set of tools and technologies for applying symbolic content to physical objects to catalog to track real-world objects.

