TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Stake Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $7,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth $121,199,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,913,000 after purchasing an additional 937,040 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,715,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,235,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TD SYNNEX by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 4,147,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $486,380,000 after acquiring an additional 451,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter worth about $47,094,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,722.05. The trade was a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $142.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.67. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

