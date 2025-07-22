Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 46.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of THC stock opened at $174.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12 month low of $109.82 and a 12 month high of $179.91.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 1,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total transaction of $201,581.12. Following the sale, the director owned 22,377 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,309.92. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas W. Arnst sold 9,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total value of $1,624,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock worth $8,846,305. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.41.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

