TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,540,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,811,566,000 after buying an additional 359,569 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,066,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,960,000 after purchasing an additional 241,019 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,749,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,339 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,044,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,709,000 after purchasing an additional 503,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,085,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,522,000 after purchasing an additional 58,551 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $87,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 74,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,606.02. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,010 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRU has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU stock opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.63. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $113.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.47%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

