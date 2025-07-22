Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 210.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 26.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 53.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 68,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1,141.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Denny Marie Post sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $276,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,745.40. This trade represents a 55.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Myers sold 13,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $807,476.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 165,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,621,620. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,285 shares of company stock worth $1,474,767 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $56.83 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $58.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $934.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.08 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 46.83% and a net margin of 10.77%. Travel + Leisure’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travel + Leisure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Featured Stories

