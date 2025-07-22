TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $9,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1,328.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.09 million, a P/E ratio of 151.43 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $43.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TreeHouse Foods ( NYSE:THS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $789.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. TD Cowen lowered their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TreeHouse Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Oakland purchased 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 369,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,929,920.66. The trade was a 1.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 124,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.85 per share, with a total value of $2,726,552.25. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,040,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 147,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,741. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

Further Reading

