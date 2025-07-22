Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $9,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,192,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 43,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Trip.com Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Trip.com Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 0.4%

TCOM opened at $63.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.43.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

