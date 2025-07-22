Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Stock Position Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Financial were worth $4,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Triumph Financial by 84.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 88,233.3% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TFIN. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Triumph Financial from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

TFIN opened at $61.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.24 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $110.58.

Insider Transactions at Triumph Financial

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,962.25. This represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.39 per share, with a total value of $74,480.12. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,348 shares in the company, valued at $165,357.72. This trade represents a 81.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.