Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 74.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,120 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $8,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Twilio during the first quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,778.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Performance

TWLO opened at $131.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -623.84, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average is $112.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.16 and a 12-month high of $151.95.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.22. Twilio had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $2,491,596.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 260,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,450,151.93. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Erika Rottenberg sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $492,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,488 shares in the company, valued at $4,019,564.64. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,888 shares of company stock valued at $6,753,409. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Twilio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.22.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

