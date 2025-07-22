UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 277.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new position in UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,235,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 301,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,051,000 after purchasing an additional 225,908 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,088,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1,302.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 194,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,673,000 after purchasing an additional 180,712 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 22,173.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,934,000 after buying an additional 175,834 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UMBF shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on shares of UMB Financial and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. UMB Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $129.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $103.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.50.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.13%.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares in the company, valued at $29,417,490.45. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.