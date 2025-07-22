Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 26,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,332,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Value Factor alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

BATS:VFVA opened at $119.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.75. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor has a 12 month low of $96.09 and a 12 month high of $130.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $618.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard U.S. Value Factor

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Value Factor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.