Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) by 455.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317,445 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.79% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF worth $9,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 211,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 85,168 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 17,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 685.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 128,854 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 58,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SEIX opened at $23.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.64. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $24.12.

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Profile

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

