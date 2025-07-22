Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:

7/18/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/18/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/17/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/9/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2025 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/1/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.32 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.62.

6/26/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/24/2025 – Apple was given a new $173.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

6/13/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/10/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

6/10/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

6/10/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/6/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/5/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

6/1/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Apple Trading Up 0.6%

AAPL stock opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Apple

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

