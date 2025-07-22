Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Apple (AAPL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) recently:
- 7/18/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/18/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/17/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/9/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/3/2025 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/1/2025 – Apple was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $188.32 price target on the stock, up previously from $170.62.
- 6/26/2025 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $245.00 to $230.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/24/2025 – Apple was given a new $173.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/13/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
- 6/10/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 6/10/2025 – Apple had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $270.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/10/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.
- 6/10/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt to $245.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/10/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corporation. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/6/2025 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/5/2025 – Apple had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $235.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/4/2025 – Apple had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/1/2025 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Apple Trading Up 0.6%
AAPL stock opened at $212.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.41. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. Apple’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at Apple
In related news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $941,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,214. This represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total value of $933,940.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,815.27. The trade was a 22.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
