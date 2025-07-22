Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,650,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,274,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares during the last quarter. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $91.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.03. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.05 and a fifty-two week high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $470.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 42.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.