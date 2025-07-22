Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 186.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,864 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in Z. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,215 shares during the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Zillow Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,029,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,263,000 after purchasing an additional 411,742 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on Z. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zillow Group from $93.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair began coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 3,466 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $239,015.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 47,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,946.40. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $757,676.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,242.66. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,093 shares of company stock valued at $6,989,688. 25.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4%

Z stock opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $71.98. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.67 and a 12-month high of $89.39. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -228.71, a PEG ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.11.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

