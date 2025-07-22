Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Position Increased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $29,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $92.73 on Tuesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.39.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

