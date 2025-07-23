11,236 Shares in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (NYSEARCA:AUGW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.20% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUGW. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $653,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 14,988 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Price Performance

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF stock opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.95 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF Profile

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Aug ETF (AUGW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. AUGW was launched on Jul 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

