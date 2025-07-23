14,346 Shares in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 601,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,104,000 after purchasing an additional 74,387 shares during the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 356,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 39,842 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,644,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 691.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 253,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in DINE BRANDS GLOBAL by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 287,025 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,639,000 after buying an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Get DINE BRANDS GLOBAL alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on DIN. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on DINE BRANDS GLOBAL from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $25.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $393.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.18. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.44.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $214.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.19 million. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. DINE BRANDS GLOBAL’s payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL, INC. (NYSE:DIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DINE BRANDS GLOBAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.