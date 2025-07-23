17,382 Shares in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCB stock opened at $31.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.60. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.93 and a 1-year high of $35.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Sunday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 45.50%.

Several research analysts have commented on UCB shares. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

