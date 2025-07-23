2,517 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,517 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,203,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,374,783,000 after purchasing an additional 418,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,032,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345,267 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,475,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $819,678,000 after purchasing an additional 166,769 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,781,000 after purchasing an additional 379,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,415,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $85.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.40 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 293.66, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.89. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.26 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

