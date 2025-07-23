31,591 Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 31,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $3,677,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 37,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total value of $194,477.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 42,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,214.50. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Price Performance

PLAY stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 2.08. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $43.73.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Stories

