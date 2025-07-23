32,179 Shares in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,179 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NovoCure by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 16.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 72,490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 324,592 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Price Performance

Shares of NovoCure stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.70. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $14.17 and a one year high of $34.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.16. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 45.46% and a negative net margin of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $154.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVCR shares. Wall Street Zen cut NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NovoCure from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on NovoCure from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVCR

About NovoCure

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.