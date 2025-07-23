4,146 Shares in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS) Purchased by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Glaukos Corporation (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Glaukos by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Glaukos by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,633 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Glaukos by 606.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 17,382 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GKOS. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on Glaukos from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Stephens cut their target price on Glaukos from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Glaukos from $176.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.67.

GKOS stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 6.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.65. Glaukos Corporation has a one year low of $77.10 and a one year high of $163.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $106.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.78 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corporation will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical technology company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

