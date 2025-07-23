4,160 Shares in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 79.4% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1,886.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLIP opened at $100.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.24. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $100.56.

About Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

