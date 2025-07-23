5,883 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

