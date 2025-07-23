5,883 Shares in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 177.6% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2,533.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BLV opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.71. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.71 and a 52 week high of $76.87.
About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Amazon Stock Rally Hits New Highs: Buy Into Earnings?
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Forget the Hype—TSMC Is the AI Stock That Actually Delivers
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Why Lucid’s 36% Rally on Uber Deal Could Be a Game-Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.