5,969 Shares in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Acquired by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACWX. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 34,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $61.44 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.99 and a 12-month high of $62.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $0.8468 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.