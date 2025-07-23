7,250 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 11.7%

Shares of BATS FJAN opened at $48.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.57. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $39.99 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.