9,391 Shares in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Bought by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Village Super Market by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 49,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the first quarter valued at $206,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 31.6% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 231.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Village Super Market alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kevin Begley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $105,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 43,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,987.59. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Village Super Market Stock Down 0.2%

Village Super Market stock opened at $36.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $542.43 million, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.36. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.37 and a twelve month high of $40.15.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $563.67 million for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.55%.

Village Super Market Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.39%.

About Village Super Market

(Free Report)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. The company offers grocery, meat, produce, dairy, deli, seafood, prepared foods, and bakery and frozen foods. It also provides non-food products, including health and beauty care, general merchandise, liquor, and pharmacy products through retail and online stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLGEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.