Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. This is a boost from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

