Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Raised by Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.

Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,736 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.8% of Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patrick Mauro Investment Advisor INC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 170,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,424,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.9% during the first quarter. Melfa Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. ESG Planning DBA Harper Investing now owns 23,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $191.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.89. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 18,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.76, for a total transaction of $3,448,820.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 243,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,213,984. This trade represents a 7.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.52, for a total transaction of $5,801,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,559,892 shares in the company, valued at $456,991,919.84. This trade represents a 1.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,409 shares of company stock valued at $43,523,710. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

