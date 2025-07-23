Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 48.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,965,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737,236 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Ambev by 468.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Generation Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.75%.

ABEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ambev from $2.60 to $2.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.60.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, malt and food, other alcoholic beverages, and non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in Brazil, Central America and Caribbean, Latin America South, and Canada. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Balboa ICE, Balboa, Atlas Golden Light, Atlas, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Bud 66, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith’s, and Kokanee brands.

